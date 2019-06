The Lodge is described by estate agents Myrings as a a magnificent detached bungalow offering single floor living of over 2,500 square feet and occupying a highly desirable position to the favoured South side of Harrogate.

It has been extended and fully refurbished in recent months and now offers four double bedrooms. There is no onward chain.

Firs Drive is only minutes walk from the Stray.

For a viewing, contact Myrings on 01423 566400.