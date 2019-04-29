Seven things you should never store in your shed

Paint, clothing and musical instruments have been named in a list of items which are particularly susceptible to damage and destruction if stored in outdoor buildings.

Garden gurus at BillyOh.com have revealed seven items homeowners should never store in their sheds, as the fluctuating temperatures conditions could cause rust, rot and decay.

Outdoor sheds are often used as the perfect storage solution, but there are many items you should store elsewhere if you want to keep them in tip top condition.

Whilelawn tools, gasoline, and outdoor furniture are fine to keep in garden buildings, you should leave canned food, photographs, and wine elsewhere.

A spokesperson for BillyOh.com commented: “There are two factors you should consider before storing something in your garden shed – temperature and moisture.

“Extreme temperature can damage a variety of items, and mould and mildew can render a lot of products useless quite quickly.

“It’s also worth noting that there are some products that can be stored if you choose to add shed insulation, humidity control, and apparatus to regulate temperature.

“But if your own shed is little more than a wooden box at the end of the garden, it’s best to leave out these seven items.”

1. Canned food

Any food container that contains metal will be subject to rust, causing holes and making the food spoil. Because outbuildings are prone to extreme temperatures, this will quickly ruin the food too.

2. Paints and glues

When subject to extreme temperatures, paints and glues will break down. For example, once frozen, any paint or adhesives will become lumpy and unfit for use.

3. Photographs

Humidity and high temperatures will cause photos to stick together, and they could also develop mould.

4. Clothing and bedding

Insects are notoriously good at ruining clothes – mothballs are a thing, after all – and fabric could wind up smelling musty after prolonged storage in your garden building too.

5. Wine

When kept at inconsistent temperatures, wine can take on a metallic taste, so you should always store win somewhere dark and cool.

6. Electronics

Plasma televisions, in particular, require temperature control, as the screens will go bad if under the duress of temperature mood swings. Rust can completely ruin the internal wiring too, and over time, humidity can cause a build-up of condensation akin to direct water damage.

7. Musical instruments

Musical instruments can especially be affected by either heat or humidity, depending on the type. An instrument made of wood is very much affected by heat and humidity. Brass instruments such as trumpets, trombones, and french horns can also corrode when exposed to humidity.