Properties of the Week: Garlands, Kirkgate, Knaresborough - £600,000

Agents Dacres say this four bedroom, Grade II listed town house has the ‘best views in Knaresborough’.

It has been sympathetically refurbished and enjoys a secluded town centre location on Kirkgate, with breath-taking views over the River Nidd and famous viaduct.

One of just four homes in this courtyard development, it presents a unique opportunity to acquire a home of considerable charm. Features include balconies and tiered gardens, which run along the Crag side. There is no chain. Dacre, Son & Hartley on 01423 864126.