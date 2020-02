Take a look at our three properties of the week as featured in the Harrogate Advertiser on Thursday, January 30.

A substantial range of buildings extend to 10,160 sq ft including two listed cottages and have planning permission to create two further dwellings. With further unconverted buildings also having potential, the Old Sawmill is situated in a wooded setting off the A59 to the west of Harrogate, on the edge of the Nidderdale AONB. Contact Lister Haigh 01423 730700.