Plaque to Primitive Methodist

Wetherby Civic Society have this week restored and repainted a plaque marking where the Methodist Primitive Chapel once stood on what is now St James’ Street car park.

Nic Sheppard, of the group, said: “The Chapel was a significant feature on the corner of North Street and St James’ Street up until 1966 after which it was demolished.

“Many Wetherby families had a connection with the chapel and later joined the congregation of the Methodist Church in Bank Street.

“The plaque is a small reminder of a piece of Wetherby’s past and the Civic Society are keen that present day residents and visitors are made aware of the town’s rich history.”

The group has added recently discovered text of the 92nd and last Anniversary Service in the Chapel to: www.wetherbycivicsociety.org.uk