Nine quickly flowering plants for novice gardeners

Beautiful flowering plants can brighten even the dullest gardens and now experts have identified nine low maintenance blooms anyone can grow.

Horticulture experts at BillyOh.com have compiled a list of plants which don’t take long to cultivate so are perfect for time-poor gardeners.

Poppies, Sweat Peas and Marigolds are just three of the plants which will require only a small amount of time for them to bloom.

Among some of the plants which will quickly come to fruition once a small amount of time has been invested into them.

A spokesperson from BillyOh.com said: “It’s becoming harder for individuals to find the time in their schedule to look after their gardens, but besides making the area look brighter plants can also help calm anxiety and improve health.

“Creating gardens and looking after plants can be a really rewarding experience, especially if the wait to see the fruits of your labour isn’t long.

“The plants on the list are some of the quickest ways to give a garden an added boost in hardly any time.”

This is the BillyOh.com list of gardening quick wins:

1. Sunflowers

A fantastic plant for children to look after, Sunflowers are perfect for novice gardeners wanting to start growing flowers. As their name suggests, they perform best in sunny conditions, so placing them in a south-facing position will ensure quick results.

2. Poppies

Although typically associated with Remembrance Day, Poppies can add a lovely colour to your garden. They can sprout between eight and 15 days after planting and survive best in wet soil. The flowers can often last up to 18 days meaning the time invested is worthwhile.

3. Nasturtium

After germination, these plants can take just over a month to flower. They also come back every year, meaning once properly embedded they can bring regular satisfaction. Sun is needed to ensure the flowers reach their full potential.

4. Lupin

An impressive plant sure to make a statement in any garden. Due to the tall stems, Lupins benefit from a sheltered space to avoid winds battering them. Perfect for Britain due to their hardiness against winter frosts. Bees love the nectar-rich flowers meaning you will also be encouraging wildlife into the area.

5. Marigold

The natural insect-repellents are perfect to help reduce the amount of time needed to be spent in the garden keeping pesky bugs away. They also don’t require regular watering apart from in sunny spells. The powerful smell they emit helps add to the beauty of the flower.

6. Sweet Pea

The sweetly scented flower can take three months to bloom from seed and do not grow back each year. This means that they need to be replanted if they are to become a staple feature in a garden. If supported the plants will climb high, otherwise a low bushy structure will form.

7. Alyssum

Once planted the seed can take up to two weeks to sprout. They attract butterflies meaning they’d be perfect if you were wishing to create a wildlife garden. The plant will self-sow yearly meaning that they have the potential to become a permanent fixture.

8. Petunias

The plant can take only ten weeks to flower from seed. Removing deadheads once the flowers have died is necessary to ensure it will return the following year. Although annual plants, harsh frosts in winter have the potential to kill the roots meaning they’ll need to be replaced.

9. Pansies

Pungent pansies come in an array of colours with different varieties flowering at different seasons. Fantastic for encouraging insects however in wet periods slugs may also take a liking to them. They survive well in garden borders and hanging baskets.