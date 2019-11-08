Newbury House, Little Ouseburn, £1,350,000

Front of Newbury House, Little Ouseburn
Newbury house offers extensive family living and stylish contemporary accommodation over three floors, according to agents Knight Frank.

It includes a reception hall with bespoke staircase, large dining kitchen with separate utility, drawing room, sitting room and family room/playroom, a “stunning” master bedroom with adjoining dressing room and en-suite, four double bedrooms (two en-suite) and house bathroom. Generous enclosed lawned gardens and detached double garaging/workshop. Call Knight Frank on 01423 530088.

Lounge of Newbury House, Little Ouseburn

