Manor House Farm, Brearton - £985,000

This individual property has been upgraded and extendded and also has a paddock of about 1.35 acres.

It includes five bedrooms, three of which are en-suite, plus a further shower room, a modern kitchen, two reception rooms, study and utility room. The bedrooms are situated on the ground and first floors, meaning the accommodation is flexible and well suited for a variety of different purchasers. It also has a double garage.

For more details, contact Verity Frearson on 01423 562531 or sales@verityfrearson.co.uk