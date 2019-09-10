Little Mill, Semlthouses, Harrogate - £800,000

Little Mill, has been sympathetically modernised while retaining its unique character and has the original mill wheel intact.

The four/five bedroom home has a reception hall, well-proportioned drawing room and impressive bespoke living/dining kitchen with an inglenook fireplace. There is also a spacious sitting room.

Outside the stone bound front garden includes a paved patio. With an ornamental pond there is an oasis of outdoor private living space. The rear garden also has another patio area, a wildlife pond and feature stream with views towards open fields.

Details: www.dacres.co.uk or phone 01423 711 010.