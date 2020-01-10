Leeds city centre stationery shop permanently closed - but a new store is opening soon

A Leeds city centre stationery shop has permanently closed but shoppers will not have too far to walk to the new store.

Scribbler, which is known for selling quirky and humorous cards and gifts, closed its shop at 40 Commercial Street permanently on Tuesday, January 7.

A sign in the window of Scribbler in Leeds.

However, it is good news for fans of the store, as it moving into a new and bigger store just down the road.

The shop will be moving just doors down from its previous home into 29 Commercial Street, next to the Monsoon store.

A sign posted on the shop window said: "Dear customers, we will be shutting the shop on the 7th January.

"We are moving to a big and better store. We are not moving far, don't worry.

"The new store is next door to Monsoon Accessorize.

"Due to open in a couple of weeks."

Another sign added: "Its true what they say - bigger is better.

"That's why we've moved to our fancy new store.

"Come along and check it out at 29 Commercial Street."