Lakeland forestry Fin fun for all family

Impressively ubiquitous body of shimmering water, surrounded by expansive forests, resplendent in russet robes of autumn ... I've started so I'll Finnish!

Finest fare served at inviting overnight stays, quality and quirky in equally impressive measure, all accommodation awash with healthiest of inhabitants' trademark lifestyle choice, obligatory saunas, more common than cars.

Finland, also ranked world's happiest home by United Nations, remains smiles better for UK tourists. For so many reasons at any time. For what's not to like, nay love, about leaving city commute's madding crowd far behind for this great country's great outdoors?

In-flight factoids about home of Moomins and Angry Birds as well as national animal Brown Bears confirmed 187,888 lakes amid forestry covering three quarters of land mass, all enjoying Everyman's rights, allowing common man and woman to roam free as 21 species of raptor that habit pines above.

More research revealed funnier than fiction facts including recognised sports such as swamp football, mosquito hunting, mobile phone throwing, hobby horse riding, wife-carrying contests and, unlikeliest union of all, increasingly popular "Purl Jam" heavy metal knitting championships.

Then there's trademark Salmiakki salty liquorice, astringent mix of ammonium chloride and anise, enjoying (or enduring) love-hate relationship with visitors as Marmite of confectionery world.

Finnglish offers further fun with natives' word for "no" being contrarily "aye". Suffice to say traditional toast "kippis" became more tortuous, likely offensive, with every Karhu, Karjala or Koff quaffed!

Travelling 1,000 kilometre riding shotgun, not Ezra-style underneath a hot sun, but brilliantly bright light illuminating season's green-gold gown of woodland, along long and winding roads Lennon and McCartney would be proud of, among most picturesque on the planet, none more so than scenery on steroids that is Punkaharju Ridge.

Where to stay: Even most particular and pernickety of guests could lodge no complaint about Anttolanhovi Art and Design villas. Eco-friendly accommodation comes no greener, or greater, than these private luxury homes, all mod cons available in back to nature serene lake-side setting whose "unique location offers rest, tranquillity and unforgettable experiences throughout the year". They're not wrong, recommending all take up hosts' invitation to "come to revitalise yourself, feast and pamper yourself in every way".

Hotel and Spa Resort Järvisydän offers bay-side best of all worlds, outdoor activities aplenty and welcoming wellness experience, amid natural rocks, of superbly appointed spa, whose hub is heart shaped natural oasis. Steeped in tradition, the historic site has been run by same family since 1658, menus inspired by 17th century culinary dishes, served in candle-lit restaurant that could double as Game of Thrones set. But stars of the show are glass roofed scenery suites, affording nocturnal sky views from comfort of cosy beds.

Two million saunas serve 5.3 million population.

Historical Hotel Punkaharju is as chic, charming and charismatic as host with the most, former international catwalk queen Saimi Hoyer, foremost forager of mushrooms, driving force behind the building's recent restoration to former glory as "feast for all senses". Such is appeal of her stylishly decorated domain, within hour's drive of Russian border, the venue - complete with locally sourced fresh food in award-winning restaurant whose Saimaa-side views are equally outstanding - hosted no lesser VIP than president Putin.

What to do: Fintastic beasts and where to find them populate Anttola national park, among 40 nationwide, nowhere finer than Neitvuori Hill, like nearby Devil’s Loop, steeped in folklore, named after maiden who fatally plummeted from precipice for reasons divergent. At 184 metres altitude, highest peak in area hailed "Switzerland of Savonia" surveys Luonteri archipelago landscape, hydrated by labyrinthine lake. Tours are recommended, our guide greener than Hulk, whose eco message made even city slickers among us eager to hug nearest spruce. Not a bear hug, mind, seasoned hikers strapping bells to boots and backpacks to keep Bruin at bay!

Puumala peninsular's Niinisaari island, accessed by cable ferry that always operates 24 hours a day, bar "khavi" breaks by staff among world's top coffee consuming workforce, offers upper crust activity at Okkola Farm. Whose bucket list doesn't include creating rye-crusted bite-size pies, crammed with creamy rice porridge? Mine, for one! But all that changed on introduction to traditional Karelian, baked with lashings of love in genial hostess Paula's wood-burning stove, only upstaged by pet Pomppu, proud owner of his own miniature cottage kennel.

Seals don't come any rarer, or more endangered, than fresh water ringed sub-species, only 400 of whom populate depths surrounding Linnansaari National Park, thanks to 8,000 year backstory that saw Europe's fourth largest lake formed as ice sheet melt and land uplift broke Baltic Sea connections. Another water-side attraction comes in considerable form of world’s northernmost medieval castle Olavinlinna, which island home offers mysterious mythology in heritage town Savonlinna, whose timbered houses annually ring to sounds of globally famous opera festival.

Anttolanhovi Art&Design Lakeside Hill-side Villa

If as Jack Buchanan's 1935 film score suggested "Everything stops for tea" for we Brits, stop-off at TeaHouse of Wehmais is refreshing must. Not PG Tips, Tetley, Typhoo, Twinings or *product placement declaration* personal fave Taylors of Harrogate Yorkshire brands but 100 varieties of loose leaf in Juva family manor former stables, chintzy walls covered with flowery flock, aside from single room's recognition of testosterone. Also home to Deli&Deco delicatessen and interior decor wares, afternoon, cream and royal tea treats promise to be everyone's cuppa.

So, as all best foreign film credits end action-packed adventures ... Fin!

Facts and figures:

Finnair: flies from Manchester, London Heathrow, Edinburgh and Dublin to Helsinki with fares from £134 return in Economy Class, including all taxes and charges (www.finnair.com/0208 0010101).

Anttolanhovi Art&Design Lakeside Villa: Guests can book to stay alongside Lake Saimaa for £205 per night for 4 person villa with 2 bedrooms (www.anttolanhovi.fi +358 444301100).

Järvisydän Hotel & Spa: Stay from €202 for standard double room with balcony and view to lake or garden with welcome drink and breakfast included (www.Järvisydan.com).

Who pays the ferryman? Nobody ... Niinisaari island transport is free.

Hotel Punkaharju: Stay with prices from €188 per night for two guests (hotellipunkaharju.fi).

Finland: tourism information (www.visitfinland.com).

Pies the limit at Okkola Farm Karelian workshop.

Jarvisydan Log Villa living room

Rare Ringed Seal sighting.

Olavinlinna Castle, home of "numerous battles and thousand stories"

Super model Saimi Hoyer surveys hotel's Saimaa-side grounds.

Punkaharju Ridge stretches scenically among islets.