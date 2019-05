Agents Knight Frank describe this as an exceptional Duchy home which has been individually designed to exacting standards throughout and with great attention to detail and luxurious fixtures and fittings.

The property extends to 3,799 sq ft and occupies a private position towards the end of Kent Road.

It includes an open plan living kitchen with dining and sitting areas, utility room and WC, four bedrooms (two with en suites), house bathroom and cinema room/further bedroom. Contact 01423 578919.