Located in the heart of a popular village close to Wetherby and in the heart of the Golden Triangle, the property has been occupied by the same family member for over 100 years, according to agents Lister Haigh.

Ivy House Farm is described as a picturesque four-bedroom farmhouse ready to modernise, with an attached barn for extension of the living space and also having consent as a separate dwelling. There are south facing rear gardens and parking to the rear.

Contact Lister Haigh 01423 730700.