Is this the best estate on the market?

It is arguably the most desirable estate car on the planet. The Audi RS 6 Avant is quick, attractive and agile. But at close to £100,000, it is far from cheap.

The RS 7 Sportback, is a little less versatile but is even prettier. Both are launched by Audi early this year.

Audi has big hopes for these models which start at £92,700 for the RS 6 Avant and £97,050 for the RS 7 Sportback.

Let’s deal with RS 6 first. It comes with a choice of four specification packages – RS 6, RS 6 Carbon Black, RS 6 Vorsprung and a limited run RS 6 Launch Edition.

The bullish yet beautiful RS 7 Sportback five-door coupé starts from £97,050 and is also initially available in these four versions.

Audi’s UK director Andrew Doyle said: “These incredible new successors to firm favourites from Audi Sport made their world debuts to great critical acclaim earlier in the year, and for their arrival in the UK we have created a range of market-specific equipment packages that fully capitalise on all that they have to offer.

“Whether they prefer the unadulterated brawn of the RS 6 or the more elegantly framed exteriorof the RS 7, our customers can choose from four carefully considered UK specification options that show each model in its very best light.”

Power is from a V8 twin-turbo TFSI engine delivering 600PS via Audi’s four-wheel drive system quattro. They have all-wheel steering and one of the most sophisticated suspension systems on the road.

Equipment on both ranges includes 21in alloy wheels, Matrix LED headlights and aluminium trim.

Inside, all models are equipped with heated and ventilated front RS sport seats, electric adjustment and honeycomb-stitched Valcona leather upholstery.

These are complemented by an electrically adjustable RS flat-bottomed steering wheel incorporating new, larger aluminium shift paddles and a new RS mode button that gives instant access to two driver profiles – RS 1 and RS 2 – that can be set and saved.

It goes without saying these are quick cars: 0 to 60mph in 3.6 seconds and top speeds of 155mph or 174mph.