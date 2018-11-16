How to live life as healthily as possible

What is physiotherapy? Fundamentally, the aim of physiotherapy is to get people moving and functioning without pain, in the most safe and optimal way. It is also about strengthening the body to prevent injury and harm.

Stephen Kirk from OneWellness in Harrogate, has worked at the centre as Lead Physiotherapist since its opening in February 2017 and brings with him 18 years experience, having previously worked across Yorkshire within the NHS, private and elite sports settings.

Working alongside a team of experts, Stephen dedicates his time to working with clients to improve fitness and combat any sports injuries or strains.

He provides tailored maintenance plans for people who want to remain active and healthy or optimise physical performance.

Stephen, who recently became the first UK Physiotherapist to achieve a Diploma in Lifestyle Medicine, discusses the importance of Physiotherapy when it comes to men’s health:

“At OneWellness, we work as a team and offer any service that we think is necessary to help our clients achieve their specific goals. For some people this may be reducing their back pain, where we may use manual therapy and Pilates.

“For other clients it may be to get fitter and reduce their levels of stress so for these we may suggest personal training sessions and mindfulness.

“Movember is upon us – and we thought it was a fantastic way to drive awareness about men’s health in all its forms!

“This month isn’t just about seeking help for a medical problem (though of course this is incredibly important) it’s also about making sure you are living life as healthily as possible.

“This includes moving more, but most importantly, moving well. Generally, most people need to move a lot more due to so many jobs being sedentary. Small changes to your daily routine can make a bit difference.

“As with everything we do at OneWellness, we know that everyone is different and has different needs and goals.

“We want to consider prevention at an early stage to avoid more complex problems occurring later on. So, whether it’s a niggle that’s bothering you, or a sprain that won’t seem to settle, it’s worth taking action before it becomes something worse. Don’t worry that you’d be wasting anyone’s time – we’re here to help!”

As well as offering traditional physiotherapy treatment techniques, Stephen incorporates the skills and knowledge he gained undertaking his Diploma to offer his clients a much more holistic and comprehensive treatment plan – covering exercising more, sleeping and eating better as well as getting more relaxation.

