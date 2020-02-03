Hillbank House, Coneythorpe - £550,000

Hillbank House occupies a ‘fantastic’ position in Coneythorpe which is a picturesque community orientated village only 2.2 miles from the A1(M).

The area is known for its reputable schooling for all ages where there is a wide choice that is commutable by short car journey or school bus service. There are a number of fine dining public houses within minutes-drive. This highly desirable offers excellent accommodation, extensive garden space and parking for multiple vehicles as well as large garage. Contact Myrings on 01423 566400.