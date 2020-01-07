Flat 2, 26 Park Avenue, Harrogate

A beautifully presented three-bedroomed first-floor apartment in this prime position overlooking the Oval Gardens and just a short walk from the Stray and Harrogate town centre.

This refurbished apartment is on the first floor of this impressive period property and offers spacious accommodation including three large double bedrooms, including a master suite with en-suite shower room, modern house bathroom, well-equipped dining kitchen and a large reception room. Contact Verity Frearson 01423 562531.