This is described as a highly desirable six bedroom detached family home, offering flexible and spacious accommodation, standing in a private plot in one of Harrogate’s most prestigious residential areas.

It includes a conservatory, drawing room, study, kitchen, breakfast room, garden room and a dining room, principal bedroom with dressing room and an en suite, three additional double bedrooms, bathroom with separate WC, two further bedrooms, study/office. Contact Carter Jonas 01423 523423.