Check out health benefits of 10 spices

The health benefits of 10 different spices including oregano and cardamom have been revealed.

Spice experts from Spicentice.com have explained which spices are packed full of vitamins and minerals, and the ones which contain disease fighting properties.

Turmeric is well known for its incredible health benefits as it’s full of antioxidant, anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory properties, but cumin and even oregano can tackle insomnia and strengthen bones, respectively.

Black pepper is also good for your heart, whilst aiding digestion and boosting your metabolism.

A spokesperson for Spicentice.com said: “Spices are predominantly added to meals to create and enhance flavours, but many pack another punch in the health department too.

“Some can help alleviate symptoms of common ailments like toothache, anaemia, and morning sickness, but others are even said to reduce the risk of certain cancers!

“Spices have been used around the world in medicines centuries, so there’s no reason we shouldn’t be reaping the benefits of our spice cupboards day-to-day.”

Here are Spicentice.com’s ten spices to benefit your health:

1. Turmeric

Turmeric is becoming increasingly popular as people cotton on to its health benefits, as this bright spice not only injects some colour into your food, but it’s also full of antioxidants, anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory properties. In fact, turmeric contains a unique ingredient called curcumin that might even prevent type 2 diabetes and help stop the spread of cancer in your body!

2. Oregano

Oregano is mainly used in Italian dishes and is packed with vitamins and nutrients. It contains vitamins A and K which help strengthen bones and tackle anaemia. Oregano has antioxidant, anti-fungal and antiseptic functions that can develop your immune system to fight against colds and flu. It also contains an ingredient called carvacrol that can help prevent cancer from spreading.

3. Black Pepper

Black pepper is one of the most common spices and is known for being good for your heart. It also increases the amount of hydrochloric acid in your system which helps aid digestion and boosts metabolism. It’s also said to help promote weight loss.

4. Clove

Cloves and clove oil are great for relieving toothache and stomach pain as they contain antimicrobial. In addition, it contains minerals, omega 3, vitamin C and antioxidants that can boost the immune system and act as a natural painkiller.

5. Chillies

Chillies can come in many shapes and sizes, be it powder or flakes, but as well as adding heat to your food it’s also a great source vitamin C. This vitamin is responsible for helping to lower blood pressure and is known to aid weight loss.

6. Cayenne

Like chilli, cayenne pepper is a source of heat in your food which can encourage weight loss. Not only does cayenne stimulate the blood circulation, it also contains anti-bacterial properties and clears your sinuses. It can counterattack helicobacter pylori, which is a type of bacteria that, if left undetected, can lead to stomach cancer.

7. Cinnamon

Cinnamon’s sweet smell will likely remind you of Christmas, and eating it can help reduce stomach bloat. It can also prevent and eliminate infections and improve the health of your heart. Using around ½ teaspoon a day can lower your blood sugar and manage diabetes, too.

8. Cardamom

Cardamom contains vitamin C, riboflavin, niacin and iron which help lower blood pressure and increase metabolism. It’s quite an expensive spice so naturally might not be the number one go-to, but it can prevent blood clots, diabetes and help fight depression and stress.

9. Nutmeg

Nutmeg can help you sleep and aid digestion by removing any extra gas in the system. Your chance of developing cancer can also be reduced by its ability to moderate tumour growth.

10. Cumin

Containing a range of vitamins and minerals, cumin can help prevent insomnia and anaemia, as well as lower blood pressure and improve your digestion and eyesight. Cumin can also alleviate cold symptoms and control morning sickness, stomach pain and nausea.