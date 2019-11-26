Boroughbridge Road, Knaresborough - over £650,000

Agents Beadnall Copley describe this as a much-loved family home which has been finished to a high standard with quality fixtures and fittings throughout.

It includes a hall, generous living room, separate dining room, open-plan dining kitchen, sun/garden room with bi-folding doors and study. There is a master bedroom with a newly fitted en-suite shower room, two further double bedrooms, single bedroom and house bathroom. Outside there is a garage, outbuildings, lawned garden and patio. Contact Beadnall Copley 01937 580850.