Band shines in new uniforms

Wetherby Silver Band sparkled in their brand new uniforms when they performed in Boston Spa last weekend.

Thanks to donations from patrons and a large sum from Boston Spa Jazz in the Spa, the band were able to replace 30-year-old jackets.

“The band were pleased to wear them for the first time at a joint concert with themselves and another band from Devon,” said spokesman Robin Stride.

“Bideford Town Band were primarily up to compete in the Whit Friday March Contest over in the Saddleworth Area, Lancashire when it was decided that they would like to make the visit longer and play a further concert in the Yorkshire area with Wetherby Silver Band.”

The concert was held in the Methodist Chapel in Boston Spa and both bands played a variety of different styles of music to a packed out audience.

Musical Director Derek Warley said: “It was a concert I will remember for years to come and Wetherby Band did me proud.”

He thanked the Musical Director of Bideford Town Band, Mark Durham, for making the joint venture possible and thoroughly enjoyable. Picture by Wendy Preston