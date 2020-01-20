6 Millbeck Green, Collingham - £699,950

In the much sought-after Millbeck Green development, this is a ‘superbly’ appointed detached family home, according to Feather Smailes Scales.

The property has been developed to provide practical living space for the family, with a stunning open plan “live in” dining kitchen with glazed atrium style roof over the seating area. Externally, landscaped gardens to both the front and rear can be found as well as additional ample driveway and single garage. Contact Feather Smailes Scales LLP, 01423 229713.