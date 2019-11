Agents Hopkinsons say this is a stunning five-bedroomed semi-detached house that features a stylish, extended, and updated interior.

This includes a modern dining kitchen, lounge, family room/dining room, wc, master bedroom with dressing area, fitted wardrobes, en-suite bathroom, house bathroom, three further bedrooms. At second floor is a spacious guest bedroom with fitted wardrobes and en suite shower room. There is ample off street parking and double garage. Hopkinsons on 01423 501201.