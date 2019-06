This four-bedroom detached family home has a host of period features and enjoys a quietly situated prime town centre cul-de-sac location.

With private southerly facing rear gardens and planning permission for sympathetic extension, 32 Woodside has appeal.

Downstairs there is a reception hall and guest cloakroom, a dining room with front bay feature, a separate sitting room and a bespoke kitchen with an adjoining breakfast room.

Contact Dacre, Son & Hartley on 01423 877200.