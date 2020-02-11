31 High Street, Spofforth - £340,000

Agents Beadnall Copley say this semi-detached home, in popular Spofforth, has been comprehensively refurbished by the current owners.

Finished to a high standard with solid oak wood flooring to the ground floor, it includes entrance hall with cloaks/WC, stylish bespoke kitchen, open-plan living/dining area and double doors opening onto the rear landscaped garden, master bedroom with walk-in dressing room, two bedrooms and family bathroom. There is off-street parking for two cars and garage. Beadnall Copley 01937 580850.