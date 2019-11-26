3 Manor Fold, Follifoot - Guide Price £575,000

Agents Verity Frearson describe this four-bedroomed family home as stunning.

It forms part of an exclusive courtyard development and the property offers deceptively generous accommodation, having been updated by the current owners. The accommodation is complemented by attractive gardens, with views over the adjoining countryside. Manor Fold is situated in the heart of this fashionable village to the south side of Harrogate, well placed for daily commuting. For more details, call 01423 562531 or sales@verityfrearson.co.uk