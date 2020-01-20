26 Victoria Avenue £950,000

Agents Knight Franks say this is a substantial and luxurious Victorian town house in a prime location in Harrogate.

It includes an entrance hall, large kitchen/diner with further reception room, sitting room and cloakroom, master bedroom with fitted wardrobes, Jack and Jill house bathroom, separate wc, two double bedrooms. The second floor has three bedrooms and a bathrooms. Outside, there is a garden to the front and enclosed south east facing garden to the rear. Contact Knight Frank 01423 535374.