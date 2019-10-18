26 Victora Avenue, Harrogate - £950,000

A substantial and luxurious Victorian town house in a prime location in the heart of Harrogate.

It is arranged over three floors and includes a large kitchen/diner with further reception room off, sitting room and downstairs cloakroom. To the first floor there is the master bedroom with fitted wardrobes, Jack and Jill house bathroom with door, separate wc, two further double bedrooms. The second floor has three further bedrooms and a bathrooms. Outside are gardens. Contact Knight Frank 01423 535374.