A state of the art new build four-bedroom detached house located close to the York Place Stray and town centre.

It represents an extremely rare opportunity to buy an individual, architect-designed property with all of the benefits of a new build home including 10 year Premier guarantee and luxuries such under floor heating to every floor and Control 4 system for music and lighting. There is also off road parking for three cars, driveway and enclosed rear garden. Contact Myrings 01423 566400.