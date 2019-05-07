13 Firs Drive - £650,000

This detached family home offers greatly improved and sympathetically extended accommodation, according to agents Feather Samiles Scales.

It includes gas fired central heating and sealed unit double glazing, reception hall, cloakroom/WC, sitting room, study and open plan “live in” dining kitchen with natural seating and dining areas. The seating area has a wood burning stove with bi-fold doors opening onto the garden with dining area having bi-fold doors to two sides. Contact Feather Smailes Scales on 01423 534196.