Worker in running for national finals

Susan Pearson at Highfield Care Home in Barkston Ash has been nominated for Hospitality Champion of the Year for Barchester’s North Division in the Barchester Care Awards 2019 and made it through to the national finals.

The awards celebrate staff and volunteers who go the extra mile and categories range from Registered Nurse of the Year and Carer of the Year to Maintenance Champion and Team of the Year.

More than 1,900 nominations were received from homes across the UK. All entries have been of a very high standard and Susan is thrilled to have been named top in the region.

As the winner for North Region, Susan has automatically gone through to the national Barchester Care Awards finals, where she will be interviewed by the judges for the last round of judging.

In October Susan will join the other finalists from across the UK at a special awards luncheon to celebrate their achievements and discover if they have won the national awarding title.

Susan said: “I wasn’t expecting to be shortlisted but I am so pleased, and proud.

“We don’t work in care for the accolades but it’s wonderful to be recognised by my team and peers, it is nothing short of an honour.”

General Manager, Adel Pangilinan, said: “This is an amazing achievement and the staff, residents and community are supporting Susan wholeheartedly.

“There isn’t a more worthy winner and we’re really excited for the National Awards ceremony in October where Susan will hopefully take home the crown.

“This is such an achievement for Susan who has worked at Highfield for the last 17 years.”