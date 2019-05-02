Women urged to try out Inner Warrior session

Women are being encouraged to try their hands at rugby union and improve their health.

Wetherby will be hosting an England Rugby Inner Warrior camp on Monday May 20, 7-8.30pm, and is calling on local women to join in.

Vicky Macqueen, former England Rugby international, said: “Rugby is a team sport and so the teamwork and camaraderie that comes with that is awesome for confidence and a sense of belonging.

“The physical benefits are brilliant too, you will get stronger, leaner, faster and healthier and this in turn has a positive impact on your mental health. Rugby makes you feel good about yourself, especially after the endorphins released from playing the game.

“I owe many friendships, personal achievements and my physical fitness and health to the sport of rugby, and I am all about inspiring more and more people to pick up a ball and give it a try.”

Since January 2017, over 10,000 women across the country have given rugby a try at their local Warrior Camp.

Wetherby Rugby Club are encouraging women to take a friend and experience rugby in a fun and friendly environment at the Grange Park venue.

The Warrior Camp offers an introduction to the basic skills of rugby through team-based activities that foster bonds between participants.

Steve Grainger, Rugby Football Union Director of Rugby Development, said: “Inner Warrior has proven to be a great success and we are excited for women to have the opportunity to get involved and try something new and exciting at our Warrior Camps based at their local rugby clubs.”

All participants need to take part is a pair of trainers and usual workout gear.