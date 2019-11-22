Wetherby woman aids charity

A Wetherby woman has shown dogged determination to raise £850 to help support young people suffering from cancer.

Elaine Fletcher head to the Camp Hill Dog Show for a second successive year to host a raffle, auction and sell cakes, buns and traybakes over the course of a weekend.

Attendees of the Show, held in August, had the chance to win fantastic doggy prizes, many of which were kindly donated by Hare n’ Hounds Agility.

The show is attended by hundreds of people and dogs alike, with competitions held in a variety of categories for dogs to compete in.

As well as fundraising throughout the Show, Elaine was also busy entering her own three dogs Pickle, Minty and Alfie, into competitions.

Elaine said: “It was a fantastic weekend where people were so generous throughout in their support of CLIC Sargent – Young Lives vs Cancer.

“I’d like to give a particular shout out to everyone at Hare n’ Hounds Agility who gave raffle prizes and Chris Hare for all of the support and to all of stallholders who also donated prizes.

“The agility community has such a massive heart, supporting good causes at every show and it was great for them to pull together in support of CLIC Sargent – Young Lives vs Cancer again.”

Last year in Yorkshire, CLIC Sargent – Young Lives vs Cancer supported 500 families, giving out 421 financial grants to the value of £85,379.

The charity’s Cancer Costs report from the charity found that families with a child on active treatment spend an extra £600 a month.

Ryan Judson, CLIC Sargent Fundraising Engagement Manager for North and West Yorkshire, said: “A childhood cancer is absolutely devastating, every families worst nightmare come true, and the cost of a diagnosis can be crippling.

“We’re so lucky to have wonderful supporters like Elaine, who has fantastically found a way to incorporate fundraising into her hobby.

“We’ll be able to support more children with cancer in Yorkshire thanks to her support.”