Wetherby’s newest care home is graded good in inspection report

Windsor Court care home in Wetherby has made the grade with regulatory body, the Care Quality Commission, after achieving a Good rating across the board.

The first inspection for the home on Sandbeck Way, which opened in January 2019, has seen them hit the spot in all five areas of care - safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

Home Manager, Paula Mountjoy, who was commended for being committed, caring and helpful, said: “It is a hugely proud moment to receive this report and the ‘GOOD’ rating across the board.

“Windsor Court has been my home since the very first foundations were laid back in 2018.

“Now our amazing care staff and residents have made our house a home, and to have the seal of approval from the CQC is the icing on the cake.

“It will provide a real boost to the team at this time when they are all giving so much to their residents throughout the pandemic.”

Inspectors arrived at Windsor Court for the unannounced visits in January and February of this year.

As well as observing day to day life at the home and examining paperwork, policies and care plans, they also spoke to 19 residents and various relatives, visitors, care workers and management to gather a full picture prior to compiling the complimentary report.

The constant theme running through the recently published 15 page report shows that residents and staff are supported, happy and empowered.

Residents are ‘supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives’ and staff told the Inspector that they ‘look forward to coming into work’.

The culture at Windsor Court was seen to be ‘inclusive’ with a ‘clear focus on promoting people’s independence’.

The Inspector concluded: “everyone we spoke with said they would recommend the service.”

Regional Director, Lisa Harding, said: “Paula and all the staff do a great job and it is wonderful to see them getting the recognition they deserve.

“The Inspectors picked up on the calm but fun atmosphere which you feel as soon as you come in and that is what really makes the home stand out.

“They also said that residents and staff put a lot of effort into their events - Windsor Court knows how to party and we are planning a huge celebration as soon as we can.”

Windsor Court, operated by Ideal Carehomes, offers 24-hour residential and dementia care.