Tips for a healthy family mind

The British Psychological Society’s Division of Educational and Child Psychology (DECP) has published tips for schools, parents and carers dealing with the unprecedented school closures.

Being out of school for what is an open-ended period, with restricted access to their usual social spaces, is likely to be difficult for many young people.

But schools, parents and carers can take steps now to manage this difficult period, look out for signs of stress in young people, and meet their needs over the coming months.

Stress and anxiety in such an unusual and unpredictable situation is normal.

Children can sometimes believe that they are responsible for events that are beyond their control – reassure them that it is the adults’ job to keep them safe.

Friendships are key to maintaining resilience for children, so help them to maintain these relationships through phone calls, online communication, and writing letters.

Normalise the experience for young people by reassuring them that there are lots of other people in the same situation right now.

Having a routine and structure helps children to feel secure in uncertain times, and involving them in creating this structure, perhaps visually, can be particularly helpful.

Don’t put too much pressure on doing academic work. Parents and carers aren’t teachers, and it is important to also spend time building relationships, enjoying shared activities and reassuring children.

Restrict access to rolling news coverage. While it’s important to keep up to date, constant exposure to news can be overwhelming for both adults and children.

Young people may be concerned about the announcement that exams will not go ahead as planned.

Acknowledge the uncertainty, but reassure them that a plan is being put together to make sure that everyone gets the qualification that they have worked towards.

Play is fundamental to the wellbeing and development of children of all ages, and a great way to reduce stress in adults.

You can access the full list of tips for schools, parents and carers, alongside the DECP’s position on the government announcement, on the BPS website.