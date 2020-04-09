Stutton text alert scheme put into action in crisis

Stutton village social committee have rallied to help those in need during the Coronavirus social isolation.

The group decided to use its BeAware text service, set up to inform residents of events and alerts, as a contact for anyone needing help.

“In particular it was for those that are in the vulnerable category or self-isolating,” said spokesman Emily Tudball.

“We sent out fliers to advertise and now have nearly 80 members.

“We also asked for volunteers to help with requests that come in. We have 20 people on the volunteer list able to help if needed.”

She added: “Most requests coming in were for shopping so we set up a home delivery service using local businesses (Nick Devine butchers in Tadcaster, Jacksons fruit and veg in Sherburn) to deliver once a week to St Aidans church with volunteers then sorting and delivering to homes.

“Those that need shopping send their list via text, we collate the orders on a Monday evening and get the delivery on the Wednesday.

“We are also organising a fish and chip delivery from Kirkgates in Tadcaster for Friday evening. For those than can collect they will come to the church for others we can deliver to their door.

“We used to eat together at the pop-up pub in the village hall on a Friday evening so it’s nice to know that even if we can’t be in the same place we are all having the same thing.”

Mike Grayson is the lead coordinator for the BeAware service, he and his wife Kathryn receive the texts, place orders and send on to Emily to coordinate volunteers and get any additional shopping.

“Sainsbury’s very kindly allowed me to go at the same time as NHS workers and were very patient with my 10 separate bags,” added Emily.

“The response has been great, we have helped around 15 households so far in the village and had some really kind feedback saying how much they appreciate the service.”

Anyone needing help from the group should register on 07395106180.