Poppy appeal raises over £29,000 in town

Wetherby and District Branch of the Royal British Legion has raised an amazing £29,041 for this year’s annual Poppy Appeal.

And the group of volunteers are planning further events.

Edna Hilditch BEM of the Wetherby Branch of RBL said: “It was a terrific amount considering some of the awful weather that our members and supporters had to contend with.

“A big thank you to everyone who donated towards our appeal.”

The branch is to launch an Armed Forces and Veteran’s Breakfast Club at The Wetherby on Sandbeck on Saturday December 28 at 10am and subsequent last Saturday of each month.

“This is where members of HM Forces and veteran’s can get together for friendship and support,” added Edna.

“Please check out our Facebook page for more information.”