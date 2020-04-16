Coronavirus in UK live blog: latest as UK ministers expected to back three-week lockdown extension Follow the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak in our live blog below We will be providing live updates until 6pm this evening. A sign in a bus shelter shows support for the NHS in Penarth, Wales (Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images) Yorkshire firm which provided chemical-resistant material during Gulf War offers up product to make 25,000 protective gowns for NHS Why we want to help you celebrate the lives of loved ones lost to coronavirus