Coronavirus in the UK live blog: UK government to review lockdown as Spain eases measures

Boris Johnson has thanked the NHS, and said there is "no question" that it saved his life (Photo: Shutterstock)
Boris Johnson has thanked the NHS, and said there is "no question" that it saved his life (Photo: Shutterstock)

Follow the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak in our live blog below

We will be providing live updates until 6pm this evening.