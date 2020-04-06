Boris Johnson moved to intensive care as coronavirus symptoms worsen

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to an intensive care unit in hospital as Number 10 said his health had "worsened".

Mr Johnson was admitted to hospital last night after symptoms of the coronavirus had failed to

Prime Minister Boris Johnson clapping outside 11 Downing Street in London to salute local heroes during Thursday's nationwide Clap for Carers NHS initiative to applaud NHS workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: PA

He previously tested positive for the disease and had been receiving treatment at St Thomas' Hospital in London.

But a Downing Street spokesman tonight confirmed the PM had been moved into the hospital's intensive care unit at around 7pm.

They said: "Since Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas’ Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.



"Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.



"The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary.



"The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication."

It is understood the Prime Minister is conscious, and the move was made in case he needs the use of a ventilator.

Police officers outside St Thomas' Hospital in central London where Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted. Photo: PA

Earlier Downing Street, which had previously described his symptoms as “mild”, switched to describing them as “persistent”.

They included a cough as well as a continuing high temperature, 10 days after he first tested positive for the coronavirus.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak tweeted: “My thoughts tonight are with @BorisJohnson and @carriesymonds. I know he’ll be getting the best care possible and will come out of this even stronger.”

And members of the newly-formed shadow cabinet offered their support for the PM.

Shadow justice secretary David Lammy tweeted: “Awful news. My very best wishes to the Prime Minister, as well as his partner Carrie, family and friends. Get well soon @BorisJohnson.”

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner posted: “Sending my best wishes at this worrying time to the PM @BorisJohnson and @carriesymonds and hoping that his condition stabilises in his battle with #Coronavirus.”

And shadow deputy mental health minister Dr Rosena Allin-Khan tweeted: “I wish the Prime Minister a full and speedy recovery and thank the NHS team looking after him and everyone at St Thomas’.

“Coronavirus can affect anyone, the symptoms can be really awful. Please, please, remind your friends and family to stay at home!”

Prof Derek Hill, professor of medical imaging, University College London (UCL), said it was “very likely” Mr Johnson would be put on a mechanical ventilator in intensive care.

He said: “It seems clear that the Prime Minister went to hospital because he had difficulty breathing. It seems he was initially put on oxygen, and was conscious.

“But as often happens with Covid-19, his condition has now deteriorated so he has been admitted to intensive care where he is very likely to have been put on a mechanical ventilator to breath for him.”

Dr Hill added: “It isn’t yet clear whether Boris Johnson is breathing on his own – with help from the ventilator. Or whether he has been heavily sedated and paralysed and the machine is doing all the breathing for him.”

While Professor Linda Bauld, Bruce and John Usher Chair in Public Health at the Usher Institute, University of Edinburgh, said the admission of the PM to intensive care shows how “indiscriminate” the virus is.

She said: “Anyone anywhere, including the most privileged in our society, can be affected and can become seriously ill. It is imperative now, more than ever that the rest of us comply with government guidelines to stay at home and not put others at risk.

“Questions will be asked in future about whether the UK government acted appropriately in keeping Parliament open and face to face meetings going while the rest of the country was already following advice to shut down.

“For now, however, all our thoughts will be with the Prime Minister and his family, and the many other families who are facing similar circumstances with critically ill relatives.”

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said on Monday morning that Mr Johnson had been taken to hospital on the advice of his doctor and as a “precaution”, and that it was not an emergency admission.

It came just a few hours after Mr Raab told a press briefing that the PM remained in charge of the Government despite remaining under observation.

At a press conference less than two hours before the decision was made, Mr Raab told a press briefing that the PM remained in charge of the Government despite remaining under observation.

Earlier in the afternoon, Mr Johnson tweeted: “Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I’m still experiencing coronavirus symptoms. I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe.

“I’d like to say thank you to all the brilliant NHS staff taking care of me and others in this difficult time. You are the best of Britain.”

At the daily Number 10 news conference on Monday Mr Raab faced repeated questions as to how Mr Johnson could cope with demands of the premiership if he was sick enough to require hospital treatment.

Downing Street, which had previously described his symptoms as “mild”, switched to describing them as “persistent”.

They included a cough as well as a continuing high temperature, 10 days after he first tested positive for the coronavirus.

Mr Raab said he had last spoken to the PM on Saturday – almost 48 hours before being sent to brief the nation his well-being and efforts to tackle Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the latest official figures showed 5,373 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Sunday – an increase of 439 on the previous day.