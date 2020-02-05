Zumbathon boosts Leprosy fight

A sponsored Zumbathon at Rossett School has raised thousands of pounds over the last few years for an international charity that works to combat leprosy among some of the world’s poorest communities.

The latest fundraiser saw more than 200 Year 7 students take to the dancefloor for a Zumba session in return for sponsorship from fellow students, staff, family and friends. With additional funds coming from other events such as a cake bake and craft making, the final total raised for the Lepra charity this year is £1,300. Representatives from Lepra visited the school last week to talk to students about the work they do.

Director of Learning for Year 7 Hannah Grabham said: “It was a privilege to hear about Lepra’s work around the world, and how much difference even a small donation can make to people who suffer from the disease. Just £3 buys a self-care kit for an individual to look after their condition.”

Headteacher Helen Woodcock added: “The Zumbathon raised vital funds for Lepra in a fun way, and the students displayed huge amounts of energy and enthusiasm during the event. It has spurred them on to think of some other creative ways of raising money for charity.”