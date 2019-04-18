Young musicians go acoustic

Acoustic music covering a range of genres was on show during an evening of excellent performances from students at Rossett School.

More than 40 young musicians took to the stage to delight a packed audience at the school’s Acoustic Night, showcasing a breadth of repertoire and depth of talent.

Pupils performed in solo and ensemble settings, with material ranging from Scott Joplin and Adele to The Doors, Disney and classical favourites.

Sophie Westwood (Year 11) and Holly Higlett (Year 12) gave outstanding vocal performances, as did Scarlett Goddard (Year 8).

Instrumental pieces were played by the school’s musical groups Saxophonix, the Clarinet Choir and both Senior and Junior Flute, and these were thoroughly enjoyed by the audience.

The evening was coordinated by the Level 2 BTEC Music group, who did a fantastic job, while Harvey Kennedy was an entertaining compere.

Head of music Robin Durbin said: “Acoustic Night was such an enjoyable event, both for those taking part and those watching the performances.

“As a school we have a vibrant music department and offer lots of opportunities for our students to get involved, with an emphasis on enjoyment as well as proficiency.

“The students here are extremely talented in a range of instruments and musical genres, so it was brilliant to be able to bring it all together for one evening. Well done to all involved.”

Pictured, from left, performing at the Acoustic Night are Holly Higlett, Beth Wilson and Sophie Westwood.