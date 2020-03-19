World Book Day celebrated

Pupils from a Harrogate school have proved they are on the same page as they marked World Book Day.

To celebrate the importance of books - and the joy of reading – Ashville College welcomed renowned international storyteller, Cassandra Wye, who treated her audience to a performance of “Holding Up the Sky”.

In addition to the visit by Cassandra – who combines elements of circus, theatre and dance to create a style of storytelling that is truly her own – there were a number of events and activities around the school campus.

There was a fair in the Senior School’s Lancaster Library, hosted by educational booksellers, New Horizons Books. Various lessons were also dedicated to books, authors and literary heroes.

Dr Pavneet Kaur, Librarian and Archivist, said: “Reading is crucial in a child’s education. It helps develops the imagination, aids spelling and expands vocabulary.”