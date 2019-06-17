Winners see designs come to life

The two winners of Harrogate in Bloom’s popular design a garden competition for schoolchildren have seen their creations come to life.

Fleur Kean and Zara Gonzales of Brackenfield School were among 600 pupils to take part this year and they were on hand recently to help Harrogate Council’s Parks Team plant up the flowerbed.

The challenge this year was to create a small garden which could fit into a cycle wheel to celebrate this September’s UCI.

The circular bed opposite Bettys was perfect for this theme and it is also right in sight of the UCI finishing line.

Also pictured is headteacher Nicola Matthews, Horticultural Officer Sue Wood and Gardener Richard Gilbert along with Pam Grant, President of Harrogate in Bloom and Fiona Fisk of competition sponsor Harrogate Flower Shows.