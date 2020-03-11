Visitors play part in World Book Day

A Collingham school marked World Book Day with special visitors last week.

Along with the usual fancy dress that goes with World Book Day, Collingham Lady Elizabeth Hastings welcomed Harrogate Town Football Club to talk to the children about the Premier League Primary Stars reading programme that they have been delivering with a small group of Year 3/4 children.

Simon Weaver (Manager), Josh Falkingham (Captain), George Thomson and Harry Gator the club mascot joined a special reading assembly to answer questions from the children about their favourite books and authors.

Headteacher Mr Paul Cook said: “There were some brilliant questions with the best surely being: “If you had to pick a football team of story characters, who would be your pick as a goalkeeper or striker?”

“George Thomson stepped up to answer and had clearly given it some serious thought: “The BFG as a striker to get on the end of all the crosses in to the box!”

Afterwards, Simon, Josh and George went to three of the classes to spend some time with the children, to read a story, and to sign autographs.

“It was a fantastic experience for the children and they really enjoyed having members of a professional football club reading to them,” added Mr Cook.

“It was certainly a powerful image to encourage any reluctant readers.

In addition to Harrogate Town visiting, they were also joined by Wetherby MP Alec Shelbrooke and councillors Robinson, Stephenson and Firth (Harewood Ward).

They visited to see how the school has improved the book offering, following a donation from the ward councillors.

“They were really impressed with the progress being made to improve the school library and on the huge quantity of books that have already been purchased and ready to go on the classroom shelves before Easter,” added Mr Cook.

“We were so grateful for Harrogate Town, the local councillors and Alec Shelbrooke for their support in helping to make it such a memorable World Book Day for everyone at Collingham.

“We hope that it’s another step towards really encouraging all of the children to read for pleasure more often.”