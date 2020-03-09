VIP visitor for Tadcaster Primary Academy

Pupils Faith and Tyler admire the chain of office of Tadcaster Mayor Coun Steve Cobb during his visit to the school.

Coun Cobb spoke to children about his role and his trip came about thanks to a letter Faith wrote to him, as part of a Year 5/6 topic. Pupils contacted individuals and organisations within the town as part of a whole school topic, ‘Welcome to Tadcaster’ where children are learning all about their local community.

“Children were very enthusiastic about this learning,” said Caroline Towler, Tadcaster’s headteacher, also pictured. “It’s all part of our whole school topic celebrating Tadcaster which includes a special textile project which will be unveiled by Mayor Cobb at the end of this half term.”