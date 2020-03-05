Tribute to service personnel

Ripon-based primary academy has paid tribute to the uniform services at an appreciation event held by staff and School Parliament students.

Outwood Primary Academy Greystone, based on Quarry Moor Lane, thanked members of Ripon Fire Station, Police, British Armed Forces, NHS Ambulance Service and Ripon’s Army veterans.

Children presented each representative with a book of gratitude filled with messages from the children, as well as a booklet of personal stories of gratitude from the academy’s staff.

A six-foot ‘thank you’ banner, designed by Mrs Denise Povall and signed by all the staff and School Parliament was presented.

Mrs Jennifer Went, School Parliament lead and teaching assistant said: “I was thrilled to be given the opportunity to organise and welcome the brave servicemen and servicewomen to the academy for our appreciation event.

She shared her personal story and expressed her gratitude to the NHS Ambulance Service for their help over the past couple of years, which actually inspired the event.

In 2018, after falling down the stairs and breaking her arm, paramedics attended to Mrs Went and took her to A&E. Months later, Mrs Went was again grateful to the Ambulance Service as she was involved in a car accident.

In 2019, things were even more serious as Mrs Went was witness to a fatal road traffic collision which occurred just two cars in front of her. After calling 999, Mrs Went went to help those involved in the accident as they waited for the emergency services to arrive.

Mrs Went added: “The scene was one that I will never forget. After phoning for help from the emergency services I then decided to go and help the multiple casualties.

“Many people pulled up and did the same, an off duty Paramedic, Soldier and other civilians helped the multiple casualties and did what they could until help arrived.

“Within minutes team leaders took stock of the situation and began helping all around me. I honestly cannot put into words how in awe I was of how efficiently everyone worked and the care and compassion that was shown.”

Major Brian McGregor MBE, AGC (SPS), on behalf of 6 Regiment, The Royal Logistics Corps, presented a plaque to Miss Kirkman, Academy Principal, in appreciation.

Mrs Beckwith, Academy Council chair, added: “We were honoured to receive this plaque from Major McGregor and we hope to welcome him and other members of 6 Regiment, The Royal Logistics Corps back to the academy in the coming weeks to formally present the plaque to the children.”

During the event, guests were treated to a performance by the academy choir as well as from the talented violinists that attend Outwood Primary Academy Greystone. The community spirit at the event was high with the local Morrisons donating sandwiches and scones with fresh cream and jam for those in attendance to enjoy.