The new list saw the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) named as the number one university in the world, while the University of Oxford continues its reign as the best in the UK this year. These are the top 25 UK institutions ranked in the world leading list.

1. University of Oxford UK rank: 1. World rank: 4

2. University of Cambridge UK rank: 2. World rank: 7

3. UCL (University College of London) UK rank: 3. World rank: 8

4. Imperial College London UK rank: 4. World rank: 9

