Teachers gain chartered status

Three teachers at Rossett School have achieved Chartered Teacher status under a new national programme aimed at nurturing the knowledge and skills of outstanding teachers.

The Harrogate school was one of the first in the area to sign up for the pilot scheme which was launched nationally in 2017 by the Chartered College of Teaching.

Teachers Nicole Veitch, Claire Reed and Christian Bruce-Halliwell took part in the programme, and have now gained their accreditation following 18 months of hard work and commitment.

The Chartered Teacher Programme aims to give excellent teachers a deeper understanding of teaching, learning and assessment, and how to better incorporate academic research into their lessons. Focused on excellent teaching rather than leadership, it aims to help raise the status of teachers and the important role they play in society.

Nicole, Claire and Christian undertook a range of rigorous written and oral assignments covering deep subject knowledge, understanding of pedagogy and assessment, and excellent classroom skills.

They also had to demonstrate critical evaluation, engagement with research evidence, and a desire for personal, professional and career development.

Assistant headteacher Pauline Brown, who organised the initiative, said: “Rossett School is committed to reaching the very highest standards in learning and teaching, and our participation in the Chartered Teacher Programme shows that we are investing in the next generation of teachers.

“Congratulations to Miss Veitch, Dr Reed and Mr Bruce-Halliwell for completing the programme, which required a significant amount of time and dedication.

“All three are now middle or senior leaders in our school.”

She added: “In the future, our investment in the programme, and the other many excellent professional development opportunities we offer to our staff, will lead to longer-term changes in our approach to teaching, learning and assessment across the whole school.”