Taking tea with elderly

Pupils from Ashville College have hosted a “chari-tea” afternoon for a Harrogate organisation that supports older and vulnerable people across the district.

The event, in aid of Harrogate Easier Living Project (HELP), was organised by the school’s Assistant Chaplain, Catherine Frieze, who was supported on the day by members of the school’s Voluntary Services Group, which sees pupils in Years 11, 12 and 13 spending a term-time afternoon volunteering with different charities in the local area.

The afternoon tea was attended by 40 HELP clients and volunteers, who were served cakes, sandwiches and teas and coffees by the pupil volunteers, before participating in a quiz and being entertained by young singers and musicians.

Catherine said: “This is the fourth year we have hosted a tea party for HELP, and it’s an afternoon the pupil volunteers look forward to being involved in.

“Having been a part of the Harrogate community for more than 140 years, we are keen to play a positive role in the area in which we live and work.

“HELP is a fantastic local charity supporting lonely people across the town who may be experiencing feelings of loneliness. We are very proud of our association with it and delighted to host this annual tea party.”

Lizzie Hughes from HELP said: “Once again, I’d like to say a huge thank you to Ashville and the pupils for the wonderful tea party our clients and volunteers were treated to.

“Without exception everyone had a thoroughly enjoyable afternoon and we were looked after royally. As ever the tea was fantastic and the entertainment superb.”